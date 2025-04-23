Patsy Ann Bell

Sponsor

Patsy Bell, 83, of Texarkana passed away on April 21, 2025. She was born May 22, 1941 to Charles and Bertha Jones in Memphis, Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Patsy loved the Sue Sanderson Garden Club and she was a past board member of Opportunities, Inc.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years Borden Bell of Texarkana; two daughters Missie Poindexter and husband Robert of Shreveport, Louisiana, Catherine McBride of Chicago, Illinois; five grandchildren Beckett and William Soignier, Madison and Griffin McBride, Robert Poindexter, Jr; one sister Shelby Childs of Memphis, Tennessee; two nieces Pam Hollahan and Ricki Smartt and niece and nephew Nicole Aclin and Robert Vlasis.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 PM, Sunday, April 27, 2025 at Texarkana Funeral Home.

Memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, April 28, 2025 at Williams Memorial Methodist Church with Rev. Jesse Brannen officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Opportunities, Inc. or CASA.

The Bell family would like to say thank you to St. Michael’s 6th Floor nurses June and Stephanie, to Skilled Nursing facility Cornerstone, and Hospice of Texarkana for their care and compassion given to Patsy.