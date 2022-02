Minnie Martin

Advertisement

MINNIE F. MARTIN BORN ON 6/7/35 GAINED HER WINGS ON 1/30/22 IN THE COMFORT OF HER HOME SURROUNDED BY HER LOVING FAMILY. SHE IS SURVIVED BY HER DAUGHTER & SON IN LAW DANNY & DONNA MARTIN FORD AND DAUGHTER SHARON MARTIN HENSEL AND 1 SON & DAUGHTER IN LAW ODIS L. MARTIN AND TERRIE MARTIN AND 1 SISTER, MARY WOODS OF SPRINGFIELD, GA. SHE HAD 2 SPECIAL GRANDDAUGHTERS CANDISS MARTIN GANDY AND ASHLEY FORD BUSH WHO WERE ALWAYS THERE FOR HER AND ESPECIALLY DURING HER TIME OF NEED ALONG WITH HER OTHER GRANDCHILDREN ODIS(BUBBA) L MARTIN III OF LENOIR CITY, TN, JEREMY MARTIN, AARON MARTIN, TRUDAY WRIGHT, STEPHENIE MILLER, STEPHEN HENSEL, AND NUMEROUS GREAT GRANDCHILDREN.

SHE IS PRECEEDED IN DEATH BY HER HUSBAND, ODIS L MARTIN SR., 1 DAUGHTER PHYLLIS JOLLY AND 1 SON IN LAW JESSE “MIKE” JOLLY. MINNIE WAS LOVED BY ALL WHO KNEW HER AND WAS QUITE AN INSPIRATION. SHE WAS ALWAYS THE CRAFTY ONE AND ENJOYED DOING CERAMICS, SEWING, AND EVEN DID QUITE A FEW OIL PAINTINGS. SHE HAD A PASSION FOR FAMILY AND WAS A WOMAN OF FAITH AND LIVED HER LIFE SERVING THE LORD AND TEACHING HIS WORD. SHE WAS A LONG TIME MEMBER OF OAK TERRACE MISSION AND SHE LOVED HER CHURCH FAMILY AND MADE MANY MEMORIES WITH THEM. SHE WAS A WOMAN WHO WAS ALWAYS FULL OF JOY, HAD THE KINDEST HEART AND PUT A SMILE ON THE FACE OF NEARLY EVERYONE SHE MET.

SHE WAS A LOVING WIFE, MOTHER, SISTER, GRANDMOTHER AND GREAT GRANDMOTHER AND A FRIEND TO ALL. SHE MAY BE GONE NOW BUT WILL BE IN OUR HEARTS FOREVER. MAY HER KINDNESS AND HER JOY LIVE ON THROUGH THOSE WHO KNEW AND CHERISHED HER.

“BLESSED ARE THOSE WHO MOURN FOR THEY SHALL BE COMFORTED” MATTHEW 5:4