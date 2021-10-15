Homer Otis Weaver

Homer Weaver, age 94, of Queen City, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at his residence. He was born on April 14, 1927 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Otis and Winifred Marie Weaver. Homer was a WWII veteran, having served in the Navy and enjoyed golfing, fishing and loved to travel. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church and was retired from Citgo after 37 years of service.

Homer is preceded in death by his father, Otis Weaver; mother, Winifred Fair; and stepfather, Fred Fair.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Weaver of Queen City, Texas; daughter, Vicki Weaver and Emily Francisco of Charlotte, North Carolina; two brothers, John Weaver of Shreveport, Louisiana; Fred Fair, Jr and wife Betty of Bossier City, Louisiana; one sister, Winifred Kittrell and husband Lee of The Woodlands, Texas; two special nieces, Linda Stringer, Brenda Burling and husband Jim; and a number of other family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Atlanta, Texas, with Father Stephen Duyka officiating.

A time of visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, before mass.

Interment will be in Queen City Cemetery



In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the charity of your choice.

