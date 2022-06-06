Monica Rose Sartin

Advertisement

Monica Sartin, age 68, of Maud, TX was welcomed into the arms of her Father in Heaven on Saturday, June 4, 2022, while surrounded by her family. Monica’s passion for the Lord and Her contention for His Torah shone bright even as she fought a tough, year long battle with cancer.

Monica grew up in Texarkana, TX and graduated from Texas High School in 1972. She taught at the Judith McCarty School of Dance and continued to dance throughout her life. Monica loved gardening, her herd of Nubian goats, playing in the river, and most of all, her family and friends.

Monica founded Rose of Sharon Acres in 2006 through which she helped provide people with natural goat milk soaps and various skin care products.

Monica was preceded in her earthly departure by her father, Robert N. Callies.

She is survived by her mother, Ilse Callies of Maud, TX; her husband of 36 years, Dennis Sartin of Maud, TX; her daughters and their husbands: Alyssa & Mike Sentany, of Little Rock, AR; Amber & Austin Singer, of Maud, TX; her brother & sister-in-law, Norman & Anita Callies of Texarkana, TX; five grandchildren, Lathan & Joseph Sentany, and Montana, Sophie, & Sage Singer; along with stepchildren, Ashley Sartin of Galveston, TX; Kansas Sartin of New Braunfels, TX and his children, Afton, Noa, Gunnison and Tessa; and many other nieces, nephews, beloved family members and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Biblical Lifestyle Center – 907 County Road 2311 – Texarkana, Texas 75503.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas, the day before the service.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park – Texarkana, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home.

