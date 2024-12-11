Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Travis Wayne Kennedy, age 91, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 7, 2024, after a brief illness.

Travis was born on March 1, 1933, in Fouke, AR. He was a 1952 graduate of Arkansas High School, a proud U.S. Navy veteran, and was retired from the U.S. Postal Services. Travis enjoyed being with family, gardening, and watching sports, especially Arkansas Razorback football games.

Travis was preceded in death by his parents, William Jewel and Lettie Sarah Kennedy; daughter, Kari Kennedy Marks; granddaughter, Jena Marks; brother, William Paul Kennedy; sisters, Thelma L. Palmer, Juanita Fogleman, Melba Williams, and Shirley A. Scott.

He is survived by his two children; Tim Kennedy, and wife, Linda, of Santa Rose, CA, and Shari Kennedy Coulombe, and husband, Dave, of Napa Valley, CA; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at Rocky Mound Cemetery located in Fouke, AR under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.