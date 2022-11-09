Myrtle Lee Richardson

Advertisement

Myrtle “Nanaw” Lee Richardson, age 96, of Simms, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. She was born on May 11, 1926, in Houston County, Texas to Bennie B. and Cynda Lou (Scott) Pearson.

Mrs. Richardson spent her days as a homemaker. In her free time, she enjoyed puzzles, gardening, and playing the piano. She was an outstanding pianist. For over seventy years, Myrtle was a church pianist and gave lessons – free of charge – to anyone who asked. Her family described her as an amazing mother and fantastic cook. She was the type of woman who always put others first.

Mrs. Richardson was a member of County Line Holiness in DeKalb, Texas.

Advertisement

She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of over sixty-four years, Jimmie Richardson; and her grandson, Tommy Lee Richardson, Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her five sons & five daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Barbara Richardson of Henderson, Texas, Bobby Richardson of Canada, Tommy and Mary Ellen Richardson of Grapeland, Texas,

Edward and Debra Richardson of New Boston, Texas, Billy and Sharon Richardson of Kemp, Texas, Brenda Richardson of Maryville, Tennessee; one daughter and son-in-law, Patti and Bobby Norman of Fouke, Arkansas; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas with Bro. Eddie Richardson, Bro. Lance Norman, and Bro. Bobby Norman officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service.

Interment will be in Bluff Cemetery – Detroit, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas.

