U.S. Veteran

Ronald F. Tittle, age 63, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, November 5, 2022, in a Little Rock, Arkansas hospital.

Mr. Tittle was born March 23, 1959, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a sheet metal mechanic by trade and former owner of T&S Construction. He then went to work as assistant supervisor for URS at Red River Army Depot. Ronnie was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and a member of Red Springs Baptist Church. He loved hunting, fishing, and giving hell. He had a big personality and was never at a loss for words.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Terry Tittle; his parents, Fred and Wanda Tittle; and one brother, Craig Tittle.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Brandy Keister of Maud, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Trina and Russell McEntire of Red Lick, Texas; eight grandchildren, Bethanie, Caleb, Katelynn, Cloe, Amelia and Jonah Keister and Zachary and Joshua McEntire; three brothers, Jerry Tittle (Jan), Marty Davis (Leah) and Arnie Tittle (Debbie); two special cousins, Donna Rogers and Dana Wylie; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Truman Campbell officiating.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

The family will receive guests at the home of Trina and Russell McEntire.

