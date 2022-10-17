Advertisement

Nancy Sue Veatch, 84, of Texarkana, AR passed away on October 12, 2022, following a brief illness.

Sue was born on December 6, 1937, in Cotton Valley, LA. She married the love of her life, Johnny A Veatch, on May 4, 1956. Sue and Johnny went on to have two children, Vicki Robinson and Tim Veatch.

Sue served alongside her late husband in several churches and dedicated her life to sharing her faith in various ministries. She and Johnny owned and operated Texarkana Music Center for 25 years. In her spare time, Sue enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, quilting, reading, working through a variety of puzzles, and spending quality time with family and friends.

Advertisement

Sue is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Johnny A Veatch and son, Timothy Alan Veatch.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Scott Robinson of Huntsville, Alabama; daughter-in-law, Evelyn Veatch of Tyler, Texas; four grandchildren, Candace Veatch of Tyler, TX, Lauren Veatch of Dallas, Texas, Drew Robinson of Huntsville, Alabama, and Megan Faulkner of Ruston, Louisiana; two great-grandchildren Kipp and Golda Faulkner of Ruston, Louisiana; one brother, Coy Elledge and wife Shirley of Bossier City, Louisiana; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Tim Strebeck officiating.

Burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas.

