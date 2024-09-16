Sponsor

Naomi Noel Mae Sprayberry, two months of age, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, September 2, 2024, at her home in Nash, TX.

Naomi was born on June 9, 2024, to her parents, Dominique Sprayberry and Decoya Crittenden in Texarkana, TX.

She was preceded in death by her great grandfather, Roy Sprayberry, her great grandmother, Landell Keener, and her great grandmother, Minnie Mae Hooks.

She is survived by her parents, Dominique Sprayberry of Nash, TX and Decoya Crittenden of Texarkana, AR; one brother, Khyler Sprayberry of Nash, TX; and her grandparents, Jennifer Keener of Nash, TX, Randy Keener, of Wilmington, NC, Debbie Crittenden of Texarkana, AR, Shawnna Sirmans of Marshall, TX; one uncle, Rondarius Lott, and one special cousin, Riyan Crittenden of Texarkana, AR.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 14, 2024, at Beech Creek Cemetery, in Atlanta, TX, with Rev. Roosevelt Thompson officiating.

The family will receive friends at the Texarkana, Arkansas Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, September 13, 2024, from 6:00 – 7:30 PM.