Nathan Don Boquist passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2024, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on December 7, 1978, in Texarkana, TX.

Nathan, or “Nate Dogg” was a sweet, kind, and caring person who never met a stranger. He was genuine and direct at the same time. His door was always open for anyone anytime day or night. Nathan loved football, Nascar, and music and he especially loved the Dallas Cowboys. He loved spending time with family and friends, and he had a bigger-than-life personality and a sense of humor. He was an excellent cook and loved his dog Mash more than anything. He graduated in 1997 from Texas High School.

He is preceded in death by his father, Kent Gillespie, and grandparents, Ray and Vernelle McDonald, and Charles and Maxine Gillespie, all of Texarkana.

He is survived by his mother, Brenda Gillespie of Texarkana, TX; a son, Jackson Ezell from Alexandria, LA; one sister and brother-in-law, Destiny and Robert Akins; and a very special niece, Rylee Briggs of Texarkana, TX; one “brother,” Eric Tutt of New Boston, TX; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and too many friends to list.

Funeral service for Nathan will be held on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 2:00 P.M. at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas Chapel, with visitation held one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers and food please donate in Nathan’s name to TBI Warrior Foundation or the charity of your choice.