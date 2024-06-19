Sponsor

Nathan Lee Wright, MD, a retired pediatrician, went home to be with the Lord on June 14, 2024, at the age of 89. He was born on February 10, 1935, in Sheridan, AR. His life was a tribute to his faith in Jesus Christ, and his love for his family, his church, and those around him. Nathan and his beloved wife of 66 years, Betty, lived most of their life in Texarkana, TX where they raised their family and have been faithful members of First Baptist Church Texarkana.

One of his favorite scriptures was Jeremiah 29:11.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you

and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

He took this verse to heart and was actively involved in many outreach ministries. One of which was appropriately named Club 29:11. It was an after-school program at his church that provided transportation from school, meals, homework time, tutors, and activities for students needing a safe place while parents worked.

Nathan grew up in Sheridan, AR learning to hunt squirrels and turkeys with his dad, brother

Tom, and uncles. He was valedictorian of his class at Sheridan High School in 1953, did his

undergraduate work at the University of Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas medical school in Little Rock in July of 1960. He was a Lieutenant JG in the US Navy during the Cuban Crisis and served his country from July 1959 until July 1964. Nathan completed his residency in Pediatric Cardiology in 1967. Soon after he began his pediatric practice in Texarkana, TX.

In his free time, Nathan enjoyed painting, working in his beautiful yard, attending church and

Sunday School, reading, and spending time with his family. He was a devoted Christian man

who always put God first; a man of strong moral convictions; always available to others in times of trouble. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, and friend.

Nathan was preceded in death by his parents, Normer and Mildred Wright; his mother and

father-in-law, Marguerite and Carl Blue Jones; his brother, Tom Wright; and his sister-in-law,

Francess Jones.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Betty Lou Wright; children Natalie Vuorenne and husband Glen, and Nathan “Jay” Wright, MD and wife Juli; his grandchildren

Nathan (Shannon Richardson) Smith, Marcus Smith, Blake (Jennifer) Smith, Haleigh Kate

(Nick) Franck, Parker (Rachel) Wright, Benjamin Vuorenne, Catherine Wright, and Nerisse

(Gerrit) Potgieter; his great-grandchildren Brody Smith, Lily Smith, Axel Smith, Caroline Franck, Tripp Smith, Nate Wright and soon to come Parker Blue Franck; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church Texarkana with Mike Beck officiating. The Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery In Texarkana, TX under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 21, 2024, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Texarkana Friendship Center, Haven Homes· Texarkana, First Baptist Church (Club 29:11), or Samaritan’s Purse.