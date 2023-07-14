Sponsor

Nathaniel Chad “Crash” Stroope, age 46, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Nathaniel was born September 17, 1976 in Texarkana, Texas and was lifetime resident of the area. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles. He loved to spend time with his friends laughing, smiling, and just having a good time. He was a good friend and loved everyone. He found great joy in taking care of his fur babies, Willow and Flash.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Othor and Mildred Bellew; his stepdad, Cash Register; his mother-in-law, Lisa Ingram; father-in-law, Charles Ray; and his grandma, Momma Joy.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jo Ann Stroope; his mom, Jo Ann Rowe and husband, Jimmie; his dad, Billie Stroope; two sisters, Tonya Runnels and husband, Philip, and Kerri Stroope; one step-sister, Missy Register; father-in-law, Donald Ingram; special friend, Brandon McAdams, many nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

