Ruel “RJ” Barksdale

Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

RJ Barksdale, age 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

RJ was born on July 11, 1943 in Hope, Arkansas. He was a retired General Manager of American Tire. He was a member of the Church of Love in Texarkana, Arkansas. He also was an avid Razorback fan and loved to play golf. He served our country in United States Air Force stationed in Pakistan.

RJ was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Margaret Honea, and one brother, William Honea.

He is survived by his loving wife of forty-six years, Betty Sillivan Barksdale of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, Todd Barksdale of Hot Springs, Arkansas; one daughter, Angie Chance of Little Rock, Arkansas; one aunt, Lorene Smith of Malvern, Arkansas and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Marc Sillivan officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

