Advertisement

Joyce Wandalene Cornett, age 89, of Fouke, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday April 27, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Cornett was born October 30, 1932, in Mt. Vernon, Texas. She was a homemaker and a member of Genoa Central Church of Christ. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband and friends. She was a Godly woman and enjoyed sharing her love of Jesus with others. Mrs. Cornett was a very loving and caring woman who always put the needs of others first. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one son, Leslie Cornett.

She is survived by her loving husband of seventy-one years, Allen Cornett; two sons and daughter in-law, Steve Cornett of Hooks, Texas, Rick and Vicki Cornett of Newhope, Arkansas; four grandsons, Mike Cornett, Ricky (Joy) Cornett, Stephen Cornett, James Cornett; two granddaughters, Brandi (Brandon) Burrow, Kasi Hill; numerous great grandchildren and a host of other friends and relatives.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Friday April 29, 2022 at Genoa Central Church of Christ Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Monholland officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

