Quincy A. Collins Sr., 82, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on February 11, 2024.

Mr. Collins was born on November 4, 1941, in Texarkana, Texas, to Arteria T. and Clarence Collins.

Quincy graduated from Dunbar High School and soon after attended Pierce Junior college for medical. He also attended California State University- Northridge, where he majored in real estate and Pacific Coast Technical Institute where he studied and became a certified welder.

He was a member of Maranatha SDA church and held several offices within the church. He was also a member of Bethel SDA church. He was a true believer and servant of the most high God.

Mr. Collins served as an Airman in the United Stated Air Force. He spent his working days as a property manager in San Diego, CA., a graphic designer, an employee of Golden State Hospital in Sylmar, CA., an employee of the papermill in Domino, TX., and as a master welder at General Dynamics in San Diego, CA.

He was an active member of his community and enjoyed donating his time and love to those who needed it, including feeding the homeless. He was a wonderful man, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Collins is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Willie L. and Virginia Payne, Jaquetta Collins, and Michael Collins.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Charlene Collins; seven children, Antwion Collins and wife Neina, Tim Collins, Latanya Rhone, Shantell Padilla and husband Pete, Felicia Rutledge and husband Lewis, Quincy A. Collins Jr., Christopher Collins and wife Alma; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth Collins Sr. and wife Betty, Clarence Donal Collins, Jr., Peggy Thomas and husband Darryl, Debra Collins, and Beverly Cash and husband Antoine; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Mr. Collins’ life will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 1:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.

Burial at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Quincy’s honor to Dierksen Hospice, The Villa at Texarkana, TX., or St. Michael’s Health Systems.