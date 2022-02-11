Advertisement

Nettie Rae Wiggins Rodgers was born October 20, 1947 to the late Horton and Willie C. Wiggins. She graduated from Thornton High School. She worked as a Housekeeper for Dr. F. W. Joyce until her health began to fail.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Effie Andrews and Dorothy Wiggins and two brothers, Horton Wiggins, Jr. and Wallace Wiggins.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Her Husband: Clarence Rodgers of Texarkana, TX; Daughter: Tichina Wiggins of Marshall, TX; Sister: Maxine Browner of Monrovia, CA; Brother: Bobby Ray Wiggins of Queen City, TX; Stepson: Dwoyne (Pinkie) Rodgers of Texarkana, TX; Grandson: Derek Ray Sean Whitson of Marshall, TX; four Granddaughters: Shakina Minniefield of Gaithersburg, MD; Ky’Licia Jackson, Kadien Rodgers and Stormi Rodgers all of Texarkana, TX; Extended Family: Four Daughters: Deirdre (Malcolm) Smith, Stephanie (Jim) Wyly, Kirsten (John) O’Donnell, Jamie (Sean) Rommel; Son: F. E. (Susannah) Joyce, III and a Host of Nieces, Nephews, other Relatives and Friends.

Visitation Friday, February 11, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Greater Shiloh COGIC 201 Clark Lane Nash, TX. with Supt. James Tudman, Eulogist. Burial at Queen City Cemetery, Queen City, TX under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.