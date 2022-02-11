Advertisement

Latrina Laverne Tate was born June 29, 1985 in Ashdown, AR to Genelle Tate and Harold Gallington. She departed this earthly life January 26, 2022.

Latrina devoted her life to Christ at a very early age. She was king, loving, and a caring person who always greeted you with a big beautiful smile.

Soon after graduating from Ashdown High School she began her career as a devoted Certified Nursing Assistant. She loved taking care of her residents and coworkers at Little River Nursing & Rehab. They in return loved her just as much.

She was a devoted Mother of four children whom she cherished. She was the dedicated fiance of Aaron Olden, who brought much love and happiness to her life. She loved to travel and shop. Her favorite places to shop was Traders Village and Big “T” Bazaar. She will truly be missed.

She was preceded in death by her Grandmothers: Dottie Gallington and Ellwease Cross.

She leaves to cherish her memory:



Mother: Genelle (Henry) Williams of Ashdown, AR; Father: Harold (Carolyn) Gallington of Ashdown, AR; Fiance: Aaron Olden of Ashdown, AR; Children: Karvarciay Rhone, Kentrimya Barber, Kenecia Barber, Kason Tate, of Ashdown, AR; Brother: Kentarious Tate of Little Rock, AR; Step-sister: Chenetta Hughes; Step-brother Charles Threadgill; Special Cousin: Shantara Jones of Ashdown, AR; Aunt Wanda Richard of Ashdown, AR; Uncles: Donnie Turner of Atlanta, Gergia, Wilie Tate and John Gallington of Ashdown, AR.

A host of extended family and friends.

Visitation Friday, February 11, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM First United Methodist Ashdown, AR with Apostle Cornelius White, Eulogist. Burial will be in Armstrong Cemetery.



MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED

