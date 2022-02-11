Advertisement

Toby Lamont Wyatt entered this earth August 19, 1975 from the union of Joyce Wyatt and Saul Washington. He joined Mount Grove Missionary Baptist Church and was baptized at the past location, 2301 Washington Street Texarkana, AR under the Leadership of Rev. J. A. Johnson in 1981.

His School Education: Child’s Kindergarden, Kilpatrick Elementary, College Hill Jr. High and graduated from Arkansas High School In 1993. He attended Pine Bluff College for two years.

He was a daddy, father and friend to five children who he loved dearly. Sons: Ia’Jan I’monte Wyatt of Dallas, TX., Takary Lamont Wyatt of Texarkana, AR, Chauncey Lamont Wyatt of Dallas, TX. and Javonte Marquan Wyatt of Texarkana, TX.; Daughter: Mariagha Elise Wyatt of Texarkana, AR.; Mother: Joyce Wyatt of Texarkana, AR.; Sisters: Natasha Wyatt of Los Angeles, CA and Tfaye Wyatt of Dallas, TX.; Brothers: Darrin Wyatt of Altadena, CA. and Carlos Thomas of Dallas, TX. and a Host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Friday, February 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Mount Grove Baptist Church 2301 Arkansas Blvd. Texarkana, AR. Burial at Fair Haven Cemetery East 35th Street at Sanderson Lane Texarkana, AR. under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED!

