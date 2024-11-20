Sponsor

Jennifer Lynn Stanley, 58, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on November 17, 2024.

Jennifer was born on July 4, 1966, in Texarkana, to Sharon Bohon and Jerry Jones.

She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed spending time with her family who lovingly refer to her as “Granny Jen”.

Jennifer is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Kristen Qualls, her sister Kimberly Howard, and her grandmother Evelyn “Maw” Henderson.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Justin Jones and fiancé Raleigh; four grandchildren, Ethan Jones, Nyle Jones, Keller Jones, and Kinsley Jones; one great-granddaughter, Stetson Jones; her brother Douglas Jones and wife Lisa; her sister, Brandi Tucker and husband Terence; special sister-friend, Stephanie Byrd; special nieces and nephews, Falon Young, Zac Jones and Jordan Baker; her beloved fur-baby, Beau-Beau; several bonus grandchildren; numerous cousins; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, from 5:00- 7:00 P.M.

The family would like to thank the staff at Dierksen Hospice for the care they provided and support they offered in their time of need. They would also like to thank Jennifer’s work family at Taco Bell for their continued support and love.