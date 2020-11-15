Advertisement

Norma Stewart Dellinger, age 86 of New Boston, Texas passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in a local nursing facility. Mrs. Dellinger was born October 3, 1934 in Paris, Texas. She was a Legal Secretary and is preceded in death by her son, Scott Dellinger.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bobby Dellinger of New Boston, Texas, two sons and families, Dennis H Dellinger of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Alan and Kim Dellinger of Farmerville, Louisiana, one daughter and family, Deanna ‘Dee’ Dellinger and Tammy Dauzant of New Boston, Texas, two sisters, Lynda Poore and family of Texarkana, Texas, Trudy and Jerry Powell and family of Dallas, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in New Boston Cemetery, New Boston with Fred Milton officiating.

Interment will follow under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home.

There is no set visitation.

