Olen O. Eaton, age 89, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his residence with his loving wife of 23, years, by his side. They had just repeated their wedding vows on August 14, 2021.

Mr. Eaton was born March 7, 1932 in Fouke, Arkansas. He was retired from AT&T and was owner of his own house moving business.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of the Buchanan First Baptist Church.

Mr. Eaton’s friends all called him Double O.

He is survived by his wife Princess Gazzolo Eaton of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter, Kerri Columbro; three sons, Jeff Eaton, Patrick Eaton and Kenneth Griffin; grandchildren Kelli Columbro, Sam Eaton and Jayde Eaton and numerous other relative and friends.

Arrangements are under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

