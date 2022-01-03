Charles Underwood

Advertisement

Charles Lawrence Underwood, age 62, of Nash, Texas, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Underwood was born November 2, 1959, in Texarkana, Texas to Claude and Margaret Underwood. He was an employee of TEXAR Federal Credit Union and served as a Nash city councilman. Charles was also a reserve for the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office for over 30 years.

He was a member and a deacon of Cross View Baptist Church and co-owner of Dalton Enterprises, an embroidery and screen-printing company. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing in his free time and was an avid Dallas Stars fan. Charles was a devoted husband and father.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, along with his grandparents, Charles and Doris Underwood and Lawson and Mavis Powers.

Survivors include his wife, Tyshonne Underwood of Nash; one son, Dalton Underwood of Nash; one sister and brother-in-law, Debra and Gary Jones of Texarkana; one nephew Brandon Jones and wife, Alisia of Texarkana; two great-nieces, Rosa and Ruby Jones; and his in-laws, Jimmy and Pat Clark of Buckner, Arkansas and Debra Johnson of Texarkana.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Monday, January 3, 2022, at Cross View Baptist Church with Rev. Kelsey Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

