Onzell Dodson, age 92, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 27, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Dodson was born May 13, 1930, in Fouke, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Fouke.

For a period of time, she worked at The Candy Kitchen and later stayed home after becoming a wife and mother of three. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and she loved fellowshipping with her church family at Pisgah Baptist Church, where she was a Charter member. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Dodson; her parents, Amy and Ace Coker, along with each of her seven siblings; her son-in-law, Gary Eaves and her grandchildren, Tony and Clinton Dodson.

She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Rodney and Stephanie Dodson, Ricky and Susi Dodson; one daughter, Regina Eaves; eight grandchildren, Rodney Dodson II, Kesha Laird, Kelley Marks, Dustin Eaves, Cody Eaves, Mandy Carter, Rich Person, Raymond Person; fourteen great-grandchildren, Logan and Morgan Dodson, Kyla and Jhase Laird, Jesse and Kole Marks, Ella and Ava Eaves, Libby Bonner, Landon Durham, Kylee Eaves, Kirkland, and Karson Carter, and Bailey Person; two great-great-grandchildren, Jhasen Laird and Blakely Bonner and many other family and friends that she dearly loved.

A celebration of her life will be held at Pisgah Baptist Church at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, with Rev. Neil Floyd and Bro. Jerry Smith officiating. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Mrs. Dodson will lie in state at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854, from the hours of 8:00 A. M. until 7:30 P. M. Tuesday, November 29th.

The family will receive friends at Pisgah Baptist Church in Fouke, Arkansas, Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM.

