WEBSTER ADDISON

Morris Webster Addison, age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Addison was born December 6, 1946, in New Boston, Texas to Jeff Morris Addison and Mary Ellen White Addison. He was a New Boston High School graduate where he was an athlete. Webster was a veteran of the United States Navy and served on the U.S.S. John Hancock in the Tonkin Gulf during the Vietnam War. He was a staunch supporter of Texas A&M University (Class of ’77), where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in science. Webster worked for many years at Sun Oil & Exploration and was a member of TAPP United Methodist Church in New Boston, Texas. He was a true outdoorsman and loved to fish. He also enjoyed following his children’s and grandchildren’s extracurricular activities through the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Beatriz Addison of Fulshear, Texas and Wade and Christina Addison of Lawrenceville, Georgia; five grandchildren, Maddux, Natalia, Ann, Isaiah, and Hannah Addison; three sisters, Lynn Bartek of San Antonio, Texas, Mary Lois Patterson and husband, Cary of Texarkana, and Anita Blaylock and husband Layton of Austin, Texas; and one brother, Jeff Addison and wife, Susan of Texarkana; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Schroeder and Wade Addison officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Visitation will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

