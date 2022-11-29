Advertisement

Kathy Jean Purtle, age 73 of Maud, Texas passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 in a Dallas Hospital. Mrs. Purtle was born September 9, 1949 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas to James and Juanita Smith. She was retired after 42 years in Member Services from Red River Credit Union and is a member of the First Baptist Church, Simms, Texas. She was an avid outdoors woman and she participated in the Red River Rod and Gun Club with her husband. She loved shopping at Estate sales and constantly beat her husband in fishing tournaments. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother Wayne Smith.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bill Purtle, five sons, Keith Minter and wife Lori, Jon Minter and wife Tiffany, Jeff Purtle and wife Pam, Justin Purtle, Dr. David Purtle and wife Dr. Ale Garza Purtle, 7 grandchildren, Hayden and wife Bailey, Brennen and fiancé Shelby, Brooks and fiancé Gracie, Trenton and fiancé Taylor and Kasen Minter, Meredith and fiancé Andrew Haverty and Garrett Purtle, a brother, Jerry Smith and Rhonda, a sister in law, Sue and husband Carl, a special friend, Nola Campbell and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, December 1, 2022 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston, Texas with Shannon Crawford officiating. Interment will be in Sand Hill Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

