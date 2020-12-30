Ophelia Mae Miller

Advertisement

Ophelia Miller, age 75 of New Boston, Texas passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Miller was born March 19, 1945 in Atoka, Oklahoma to Joe and Lydia E. Jones Dillard. She was a retired cashier, a member of Moss Springs Baptist Church and is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Samuel Hubert Dillard; and her husband, William “Bill” Miller.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, BJ and Trina Miller of Cameron, Louisiana; two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Taco Gaddy of Lufkin, Texas, Sandy and Matt Henderson of New Boston, Texas; 12 grandchildren, Amanda Carlile, Kenny Resecker, James Beasley, Brandon and Jessica Simmons, Cody Resecker, Reggie Beel, David Moore, Lydia Moore, Erica Romero, Robert Caballero, Daniel Castro, Gabby Castro, 22 great-grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Moss Springs Baptist Church, New Boston with Bro. Jerry Jones officiating. Interment will be in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, December 28, 2020 at the funeral home.

COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the CDC will be followed.

