Winnie Fae Kelly left her earthly home into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 7, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Kelly was born August 27, 1931 in Genoa, Arkansas to Charlie and Sybil Frazier. Ms. Kelly attended Genoa School. She loved her family, country and gospel music, sports, and politics. If you decided to have a conversation with her about any of these subjects you better know what you were talking about, because she did.

She is preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children O.P. Kelly, C.R. Rudy Burgess, and Richard Dick Kelly; her parents; two brothers, Curtis Frazier, Carl Frazier; two sisters, Marie Voegle, Charlsie Winkler and one great grandson, Cody Patrick Kelly.

She is survived by three sons, Mike Kelly (Jackie), Terry Kelly (Robin), Mark Kelly (Kelly); one daughter, Paula Johnston; two sisters, Glenda Scoggins (Monroe), Rosie Davis; one brother, Jerry Frazier (Judy); eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews that adored her.

Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Fouke Cemetery with Wayne Bryant officiating.

Visitation will be 30 minutes before service.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Friends and family can view Ms. Kelly from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 and from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, Water Springs Ranch or Battered Women’s Shelter.

