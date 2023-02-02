Advertisement

Otis Charles Buford was born April 13, 1968, to the parents of James Buford and Gloria Griffin (who preceded him in death),

Otis received his formal education from Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas where he played football as a Texas Tiger Running Back number was 14 and 22. Otis loved to draw and loved people and always willing to help anyone that need help. He worked as an Installer in Dallas, Texas.

He leaves to cherish his memories: Teresa Anderson (Love of his life); Two Sisters: Youlander Buford Carson and Tiffany Buford; Four Brothers: James (Brenda) Buford; Justin (Crystal) Buford; Jimmy (LaDonna) Matlock; Bret Matlock; Bonus Mother: Loretta Buford and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.

Visitation Friday, February 3, 2023 5:00-7:00 pm at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, February 4, 2023 12:00 pm at Oak Street Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. L. B. George, Jr., Eulogist. Burial at Memorial Gardens 5200 East Broad St. Texarkana, AR.

