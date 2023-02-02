Advertisement

Dawson Sledge Feutral, age 22, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died on Sunday, January 29, 2023, from injuries received in a dirt biking accident.

He was born March 3, 2000, in Texarkana, Texas, and was a welder. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors, hunting, fishing, mudding, and hanging out with friends. Dawson loved spending time with his two dogs, Sledge and Buddy, and loved them as if they were his kids. He was known for his funny personality and for always putting others before himself. He was fearless and never backed down from a challenge. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Sidney Feutral, and his grandmother, Margaret Moon. Dawson will be remembered for his favorite saying, BE COOL, BE KIND, KEEP DAWSON ON YOUR MIND.

He is survived by his mother, Peggy Feutral and Carl Smith of Barnsdall, Oklahoma; his father and step-mother, Stacey and Anita Feutral of Queen City, Texas; his brothers and sisters, Kacy and Ember Feutral of Texarkana, Arkansas, Lacy Feutral (Scotty Burris) of Texarkana, Texas; Zack and Haley Price, of Queen City, Texas; Allen and Shelley Sizemore, Kountze, Texas; Hope and Austin Cummings, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; A.J. Smith of Barnsdall, Oklahoma; his grandparents, Billy and Doris Moon, of Texarkana, Arkansas; Glenda and Keith Citty; his special friend, Hanna Hardin, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, February 3, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.

