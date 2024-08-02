Sponsor

Otis Young, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Mr. Young was born May 24, 1945, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Lawrence and Velma Young. He owned Otis Young Paving and was a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle. He enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, hunting, and spending his time outdoors. His greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren and family. Mr. Young was a very intelligent man and was also known to be strong-willed. He is preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Rita Boswell, one granddaughter, Brooke Boswell, one brother, Jerry Young, and one sister, Viola Steven.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Young; two sons and daughter-in-law, Otis and Stacey Young, Ronny Young; one daughter and son-in-law, Rebekah and Justin Reynolds; three granddaughters; five grandsons; ten great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Simon young, Ronnie Young, Joe Young; one sister, Lavela Boswell and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 4, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Earnest Eddington and Rev. Billy Stanley officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

