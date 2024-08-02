Sponsor

Willie Ray Benton of Texarkana, Texas was born February 7, 1942, in Tinsman, Arkansas, the son of the late Wilburn Quien Benton and Sarah Samantha Brumley Benton. He passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at his home at the age of 82. He was a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church.

Ray was a graduate of Fordyce High School and served and was honorably discharged from the Arkansas Army National Guard. For many years, he held two full time jobs. During the day, he enjoyed working as owner and sole operator of WR Benton Construction, his excavation company. He worked the graveyard shift for the Cotton Belt Railroad from which he retired in 1990. His lifelong enjoyment was playing his guitars, singing country music and sharing stories over coffee with his many friends in the coffee shop.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Walter Benton; sister Marilyn Nooner; infant sister Margaret Betty Benton; nephew Johnny Nooner; niece Tammy Benton; great Nephew Phoenix Benton and stepmother Marie Benton.

Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years Vicky Vaughan Benton; two children daughter Monica Benton of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and son Joe Benton of Fort Worth, Texas; grandson Kalon Benton of Fort Worth, Texas; brother Sammy Benton and sister Sandy Benton of Texarkana, Arkansas; brother-in-law R.J. Nooner and sister-in-law Annette Benton of Sheridan, Arkansas; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM on Monday, August 5, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Brother Wallace Edgar officiating. Interment will be held at Chapelwood Cemetery following the service.