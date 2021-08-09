Pamela Power

Advertisement

Pamela Dee Power, age 66, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, August 5, 2021, in a local hospital.

Ms. Power was born December 16, 1954, in Big Springs, Texas and graduated from Ysleta High School in El Paso, Texas. Pamela was a former employee of Atlanta ISD where she worked for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, working crossword puzzles and was a huge animal lover.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Knight and Doris Pharr Knight and her son-in-law Mike Keith.

Advertisement

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Cody and Shanda Power of Texarkana; one daughter, Kerry Power and her fiancé Michael Battenfield of Satellite Beach, Florida; four grandchildren, Ethan Power, Corbyn Power, Kennedy Keith, and Blaine Keith, and one sister, Kim Guinn of Ashdown, Arkansas.

A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.