Advertisement

Patsy “Pat” Ruth Homan, age 82, of Wake Village, Texas, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her residence.

Ms. Homan was born March 8, 1940, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Jewel and Eddie (Thompson) Jones. She was a retired schoolteacher who taught for Maud ISD for over 20 years. There she also was employed as the school librarian and was an avid reader. Pat was a member of First Baptist Church Wake Village where she taught the “Ladies at the Table” Sunday School class. She was a dog lover and always had a pet she treated like her child.

Survivors include one daughter, Laura Homan of Wake Village, Texas; one son, Clay Homan of Texarkana; three grandchildren, Parker Homan, Austin Homan and Shaytoyah Brewer along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at First Baptist Church Wake Village with Rev. Scott Neathery officiating. Burial will be in Ringwood Cemetery under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Advertisement

Visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.