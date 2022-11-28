Charles Champion

Advertisement

Charles H. Champion, 82, of Wake Village, Texas died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Wadley Hospital in Texarkana, Texas. Mr. Champion was born at home on a Sunday morning, February 4, 1940, in Texarkana, Texas to Horace H. and Viva Pearl Champion.

He was the Harley-Davidson dealer in Texarkana from 1968-1972. After traveling the U.S. and the world, working for Red River Army Depot; living in Germany for three years inspecting missiles at Ramstein Air Force base, and several months at the DNZ in Korea, he retired from RRAD in 1995. After retirement, he worked at Lowes and Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant; owned a car lot, and several rent houses; he also refurbished, sold used computer systems, and rebuilt, and sold lawnmowers. He also custom-built several hot rods and street rods over the years.

Preceded in death by his wife Deretha Champion of Wake Village, Texas; survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Christy & Jerry Buster of Bloomsburg, Texas; one son, Chris McCoy of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Becky Champion of Atlanta, Texas; one daughter, Terri Acosta of Texarkana, Texas; include one daughter and son-in-law, Chryl and Glenn Johnson of Alabama; and one daughter, Tammy Galloway of Texarkana, Arkansas; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and other relatives.

Services will be at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 2 pm with the Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Visitation will be an hour before service. The burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

