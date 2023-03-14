Advertisement

Patricia Ann Burkhalter, age 72 of New Boston, Texas passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at a local hospital. Mrs. Burkhalter was born October 22, 1950 to J.J. (Dimp) and Dorothy Foster in Dekalb, Texas. She was retired From the Special Investigation Services at the FCI in Texarkana, Texas in association with the DPS and the Bowie County Sheriff Department and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, J.L. and Jackie Foster and one son Philip Burkhalter.

She is survived by her husband Charles Burkhalter of New Boston, Texas, one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Susan Burris of Redwater, Texas, one sister, Shelia Taylor of Hooks, Texas, three grandchildren, Sydney Burris and Grace Burris of Redwater, Texas, Christian Burkhalter of New Boston, Texas and a number of other friends and relatives.

There is no set funeral arrangements at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

