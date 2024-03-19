Sponsor

Patricia Ann Farren passed away peacefully on March 12, 2024, at home in Montevallo, Alabama.

Born in Mexia, Texas on September 19, 1932, she was the daughter of Leonard Marion Woodard and Lora Marie White. She was married to Rawleigh C. Farren, owner of Rawleigh’s Drive-Inns, for thirty-eight years.

Mrs. Farren was the founder and long-time owner of Fan Fare Gifts in Texarkana. Prior to starting her own business, she worked at First National Bank in Mexia. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Mexia and then Rose Hill Baptist Church in Texarkana, Texas. Pat was gifted by God with many musical talents, and she shared those talents with her church families by singing solos and duets and serving as the organist at both churches for many years. She was a 1950 graduate of Weatherford High School in Weatherford, Texas, and attended Weatherford Junior College. She was passionate about nature and enjoyed gardening and birdwatching.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rawleigh C. Farren; her mother Lora Woodard; her brother Leonard Marion Woodard, Jr.; and her father Leonard Marion Woodard, Sr.

Pat is survived by her daughter Elaine Dellinger (Dwight), Janet Farren, and David Farren (Cheryl); She is also survived by her grandchildren Jenifer Allison (Brandon), Stewart Dellinger (Christina), David Farren, Jr. (Lakyn), and Stephanie Dellinger, as well as eleven great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2024, from 5:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas Chapel. Burial will be at Redlick Cemetery.