Louise Emearl Bilbo, age 81, of Orange, Texas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Ms. Bilbo was born February 19, 1943 in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was a retired nurse and a Christian. She enjoyed traveling and learning about other cultures, especially their dances. She was known to have a talent for international dance. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and family. Ms. Bilbo is preceded in death by her parents Raymond Merle and V. Louise Yount.

She is survived by her children, David R. Bilbo and Tammy L. Stout; three grandchildren, Michael Christopher Hanson, Meghan Elizabeth Rougeau, and Isaac Nathaniel Bilbo; one Uncle, Bill Yount and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, March 18, 2024 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Dr. David Holder officiating. Burial will be in Rock Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

