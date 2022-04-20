Advertisement

Patricia Ann Hon, age 79, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, at her home.

Mrs. Hon was born in the Rondo Community on September 3, 1942, and was a lifetime resident of Miller County, Arkansas. She was a homemaker and a childcare provider. Throughout the Fouke and Genoa Community, Mrs. Patsy was well known for the love and care that she provided for the children she kept over the years. She greatly influenced the many lives she came in contact with throughout her life. She was also a member of Boyd Union Church. Patsy was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She was an angel on earth. She was generous, kind, and considerate, always providing and showing love to others. The most important part of her life was her family. Patsy adored her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren and loved to spoil them. She’s preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Arline Morton, and her three sisters, Gloria Morphew, Nadine Sims, and Freda Tweedle.

She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Kenneth Hon, of Fouke, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Rowdy Horner of Fouke, Arkansas; one sister, Gail Hacker of Fouke, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Ford Purifoy and his wife Sonja of Booneville, Arkansas, Casey Purifoy of Texarkana, Arkansas; Shelby Purifoy and her fiancée Brandon Lloyd of Texarkana, Arkansas; Bo Horner of Genoa, Arkansas; Levi Horner and his wife Joanna of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; seven great-grandchildren, Delani Purifoy, Veda Purifoy, Rylan Nichols, Harper Horner, Jaxson Horner, Rory Horner, and Nolan Horner and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P. M. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, with Rev. Charles Bell officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 6:00 to 7:30 P. M.

Memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Cemetery Association, 2478 MC 17 Fouke, Arkansas 71837 in c/o Gail Hacker, or to Boyd Union Church, 2478 MC 17 Fouke, Arkansas 71837 in c/o Gail Hacker.

