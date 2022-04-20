Virgie Cloys Ward

Advertisement

Virgie “Nana” Cloys Ward, age 89, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on April 14, 2022, in a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Ward was born on May 16, 1932, in Ozan, Arkansas to her parents Claudie and Bessie Alice Rosenbaum. She was a devoted Christian and a member of Gospel Lighthouse Church. Virgie also loved watching her grandchildren play sports.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Walker; Her husband, Soloman “Tada” Ward; and brothers, Claudie Rosenbaum, Cleveland Rosenbaum.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Regina West and Rhonda Houser; grandchildren, Dana Walls (Terry), Donald Adcock (Stephanie), Amber Avila (Michael), Dustin Durham, Derrick Durham, Andrew MacEntee, Ashley Pavek (Nathan); great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Adcock, Josie Walls, Tulsa Durham, Riley Cornelius, Reese Cornelius, Lexi Avila, Aric Avila; and a very special friend, Mattie Jones.

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Shiloh Cemetery with Bro. Doug Akin officiating under the direction of Texarkana Texas Funeral Home.

The family would like to say thank you to Dierksen Hospice and Bailey Creek.

