Patricia Ann Porter, age 81, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at Hospice of Texarkana. She was born on July 14, 1943, in Texarkana, Texas, to Johnny and Ruth Porter.

Ms. Porter spent her working days at Lone Star as an H.E. inspector. In her free time, she enjoyed painting, cooking, traveling and jewelry making. She attended First Baptist Church in Redwater, Texas. Her family described her as fun, loving, and adventurous. She was a wonderful and loving mother, sister, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her son James Dean Bryant, mother and stepfather Ruth and Carl Gibson, and father Johnny Porter.

Left to cherish her memory is her sister Tena Cryer of Fort Payne, Alabama and step-mother Louise Gibson of Redwater; and a number of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 11, 2024, in the chapel at Cornerstone Retirement Community, 4100 Moores Ln in Texarkana, Texas, with Brother Mike Powell officiating the service.