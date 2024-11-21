Sponsor

Patricia Anne Collum, 96, a longtime Texarkana resident, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2024. She was born in 1928 in Corsicana, Texas to O. B. and Constance Poland. O. B. was a district manager of A & P Grocery Stores and opened stores in Corsicana, Waco, Dallas, and finally settled in Texarkana. She had two brothers, Jim and Bob Poland, both graduated from the Naval Academy, Annapolis. Later, O. B. and Connie bought Swaha Lodge on Narrows Lake outside of Murfreesboro, AR. Growing up on Laurel St. she attended Fairview Elementary, and Arkansas High School at 10th and Hickory. She was a drum majorette there and graduated in 1946. She and her parents were members of the First Methodist Church, 6th and Laurel, Texarkana, AR.

Later, she attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas, was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority, graduated in 3 years with a degree in Elementary Education, and was also a drum majorette and featured twirler. She married John Calvin Stevens Sr. in June of 1948 at First Methodist Church, and they raised three boys at First Methodist also, John Calvin Stevens Jr., Steve Barnett Stevens, and Robert Floyd Stevens.

She was a member and President of the Junior League of Texarkana and was Chairperson of the Annual Emerald Ball.

She loved fishing, boat riding, skiing at Narrows Lake, and camping with her family. The Stevens family were longtime members of the Texarkana County Club and Patsy was an avid golfer and loved playing. Also, they were members of Little River Country Club and Patsy wrote the lyrics to the Little River song sung by all of us years ago.

Using her degree in Education began teaching at St. James Elementary. She dearly loved all of her students.

Patsy later married Paul Collum, Gulf Distributor of Texarkana, and lived close to the Country Club. Paul was also a champion golfer and was later inducted into the Arkansas Golf Hall of Fame. Paul had two daughters, Elizabeth & Nancy Collum.

She was the best mother in the world and we will always love and remember her.

She was preceded in death by parents, O. B. & Constance Poland, husbands, Calvin Stevens and Paul Collum, and her younger brother, Bob Poland, a stepdaughter, Elizabeth Collum, and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Lu Butler Stevens.

She is survived by three sons, John Calvin Stevens Jr, Robert Floyd Stevens, Steve Barnett Stevens, his wife Debra Nelson Stevens, their children, daughter Angie Gann, married to Rick Gann, son Chris Stevens, married to Kathryn Little Stevens, their 4 children, Vivian, Ella, Henry, & Nina & Steve’s daughter Kristen Stevens, her daughter, Emma Grace, and stepdaughter Nancy Collum, her son Greg, his wife Lisa, and their two children Brooklyn and Cooper. Also, a step granddaughter, Shana, daughter of Elizabeth Collum (decd).

The Funeral service will be graveside at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 5101 W 7th St., Hwy 67 West on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 2 pm. After the service, there will be a reception at the home of Ray & Danita Abernathy, 2515 Sugar Hill Acres, Texarkana, AR. for family and friends.

She will lie in state on Thursday, November 21, 2024, from 1 PM to 5 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home.