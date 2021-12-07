Sing! An Irish Christmas with The Getty’s is Coming to First Baptist Church Saturday, December 11th

Advertisement

Tis’ the season for holiday music, and First Baptist Church on Moores Ln is sharing the joy of Christmas music with the community of Texarkana! The performance by the Northern Irish Christian performers, Keith and Kristyn Getty and Friends is coming to First Baptist Church this Saturday, December 11th with a free admissions concert at First Baptist Church!

Quinn Stanfill, Worship Pastor for First Baptist Church, noted before service that in his time as a Worship Pastor, he has longed to have the Getty’s perform, and after many years it is finally coming true!

Advertisement

The performance this Saturday by the Getty’s is truly a Christmas gift to the Texarkana community from those at First Baptist Church who have worked so hard to get them here. The free tickets are available online RIGHT NOW on the First Baptist Church website, and those interested in snagging a ticket are urged to do so as soon as possible!

“Sing! An Irish Christmas – Is a collection of the best loved carols, ancient and modern, joining together the sounds of new and old-world folk music with the Getty’s band of top Irish and American musicians, delivering an energetic and festive collection of Christmas hymns,” (Information provided by Gettymusic.com.)

Guests will enjoy an evening filled with tunes of Christmas past and present. “Come sing along with Keith & Kristyn and special guests for an evening that unites tradition and innovation in a vibrant celebration of the season!”

First Baptist Church is located at 3015 Moores Ln., Texarkana, Texas. Performance begins at 6PM.

