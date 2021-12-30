Advertisement

Mary Patricia Talbert Price, age 85, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 29, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Price was born October 25, 1936 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the area. She was a member of Church on the Rock and was retired from owning and operating her doll store. She loved to collect all sorts of trinkets, dolls, and other nick-nacks. Mrs. Price also loved animals, she always had a pet or two that got the best care. She would adopt her beloved from the local animal shelter to give them a loving home. Her most important job and her greatest love was that of being a mom, grandma, great grandma and friend. Patricia was loving, kind, caring, and generous. She always made sure that the needs of her family were met. Spending time with her cherished family members, making memories, is what she most enjoyed doing. She is preceded in death by her parents, Shelby and Dorothy Talbert and one brother, Layne Talbert.

She is survived by her three children, Glen Talbert (Bert) Price and his wife Stephanie, Milayne Price Williams and her husband Gary, Barry Clark Price; six grandchildren, Benjamin Abbott Keeney, Bonnie Layne Nix, William Brandon Brown, Caleb Scott Price, Carissa Price Bennett, Matthew Clark Price; eight great grandchildren and a host of other friends and relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor John Miller officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM.

The family would like to express their appreciation and heartfelt thanks for the dedication and support of the caregivers who assisted in taking care of their beloved mother and grandmother for the last few months, Gail Jackson, Brittney Austin, Bonnie Cross and Rachel Gideon Price.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the local Animal Care and Adoption Center, 203 Harrison St. Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

