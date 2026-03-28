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September 9, 1934 – March 26, 2026

Patsy Nell Bricker, age 91, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Mrs. Bricker was born on September 9, 1934, in Bright Star, Arkansas to Nellie Bowen Smith and Otis Carson Smith. Patsy was a devoted retired educator who spent her career teaching English to elementary and high school students in the Bloomburg community, leaving a lasting impact on generations of students. She was a classy lady who carried herself with remarkable grace and dignity. She was a member of First Baptist Church Wake Village. She loved the Lord deeply and had a true servant’s heart, always caring for others. Patsy formerly directed the hospital volunteer program at Christus St. Michael and served as an officer of the State Board of Hospital Volunteers. In her spare time, she found joy in reading and working crossword puzzles.

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She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years Bill Bricker and her brother Harold Smith.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law Chip and Debbie Bricker of Texarkana, Texas; and grandsons: Lane Bricker and Ben Bricker both of Texarkana, Texas; and a sister Faye Luke of Plano, Texas; and one sister-in-law Patsy Maddox of Doddridge, Arkansas; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will 1:00 P. M. on Monday, March 30, 2026, at First Baptist Church Wake Village, Texas, with Bro. Cody Howard officiating

The family will have an additional visitation at the church from 12 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. one hour prior to service time. Burial will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon, March 29, 2026, from 1:30 P.M to 3:00 P.M at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Dept. 5930, P. O. Box 4110, Woburn, Ma. 01888.

Register online @www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

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