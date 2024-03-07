Sponsor

Patsy Sharon Crittenden, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 17, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Frank and Letitia Bowerman.

Mrs. Crittenden spent her working days as a kindergarten teacher. In her free time, she enjoyed planting flowers, spending time with her kids and grandkids, keeping up with friends on facebook, going to garage sales, and eating chips and salsa. Her family described her as a friend to all. She was inspirational and steadfast in her faith. Her joy and love of life was contagious to those around her. She was a teacher to her soul with a servant heart, always willing to lend a helping hand and words of encouragement. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents Millard Frank Bowerman and Orpha Letitia Burcham Bowerman and sister Betty LeGrand.

Those left to cherish her memory are brothers Don Bowerman of Tucson, Arizona, and James Bowerman of Texarkana; children Donnie Crittenden and wife Heather of Redwater, Texas, Brad Crittenden and wife Carra of Texarkana, Texas, and Kristin Morgason and husband Michael of Texarkana, Arkansas; grandchildren Taylor Moore, Braden Crittenden, Alex Crittenden, Sarra Crittenden, Catie Crittenden, and Jacob Crittenden all of Texarkana; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home, in Nash, Texas with Pastor Josh Lee officiating the service. There will be a visitation an hour prior to the service starting at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Interment will be at Chapelwood memorial Garden following the service.