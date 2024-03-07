Sponsor

Jeffery LaRoy Spiller aka “Jeff”, was the son of Catherine Lollies- Jones and the late Elroy Marvin Spiller. Jeffery entered his life of mortality on July 29, 1969 and entered his life of immortality on the morning of March 2,2024.

Jeffery was raised in Texarkana, Arkansas and attended Arkansas High School. He was a graduate of 1987.

Jeffery’s love for the Lord was instilled in him at an early age and he attended Walker Chapel C.M.E. Church in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Jeffery’s faith continued to be the cornerstone for his life and he later joined the Polly Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Texarkana, Texas. Jeffery was a dedicated and active member of Polly Chapel. Jeffery was consistent in his church attendance, participated in the Men’s and Bible Study Ministries and fulfilled his obligations to his church until his health failed.

After leaving his job as a Federal Employee for Red River Army Depot, Jeffery started working for himself initially as a Landscaper then he decided to sharpen his skills as a Painter and Handyman. Jeffery was enthusiastic and excited about his work. There was never a job too big or too small that he wouldn’t tackle.

Jeffery also enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, especially spending time with his paternal uncle Charles; their bond was far greater than uncle and nephew. Jeffery and his uncle would sometimes work on small repair projects together. They recounted stories and had a lot of laugh out loud moments. Jeffery also took pride in a small radio announcement that he had made for a local radio station where he introduced his close friend” The baddest man in the land” DJ Billy Soul Man Bland”.

Jeffery had a relationship with his Lord and Savior. He never hesitated to tell his family and friends about the goodness of God. Jeffery aka “Jeff” will truly be missed and has left a lasting impression on those who loved and knew him.

Jeffery was preceded in death by his father, Elroy Marvin Spiller, paternal grandparents, Rev. Leroy Spiller, Sr. and Elemma Spiller. Maternal grandparents, Dossie M. Lollies. O.W. Lollies, Sr. and his grandson, Xizarell Prince Spiller- Fleming.

Those left to cherish his memories: Mother: Catherine( Bobby) Jones- Texarkana, Arkansas; Sister: Michelle Parks– Texarkana, Arkansas; Children: Elijah Spiller -Texarkana, Texas, Tyfianna Spiller Texarkana, Arkansas; Grandsons: Dondriclk Spiller-Fleming-Texarkana, Texas, Malcolm Spiller-Fleming, Texarkana, Texas; Paternal Aunts and Uncles: Barbara Spiller-Dorsey- Wake Village, Texas , Charles( Helen) Spiller -Texarkana, Texas, Carolyn Spiller- Perry- Texarkana, Texas, Minister Joyce Spiller -Christopher & Dr. Larry Christopher -Rockwall, Texas, Wilma Spiller- Leeks -Texarkana, Texas, Rev. Leroy( Doris) Spiller, Jr.- Rowlette, Texas; Maternal Aunts and Uncles: O.W. Lollies Jr.- Florida, James Lollies – Texarkana, Arkansas, Betty J. Lollies -Conkelton -Texarkana, Arkansas, Jackie Lollies– Jamison – San Antonio, Texas. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation Friday, March 8, 2024 3:00-5:00 Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Polly Chapel Baptist Church 1:30 PM with Rev. Leroy Spiller, Jr., Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.