Patsy Watlington

Advertisement

Patsy Ann Watlington, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022.

Patsy was born on June 24, 1943 to J.D. and Mildred Duke in Hope, Arkansas. She was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Russell Fred Watlington; and one sister, Barbara Brandon.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Terry Watlington, son, Randy Watlington and Kim Altenbaumer; daughter and son-in-law, Sherrie and Shannon Hawk of Flower Mound, Texas; 4 grandchildren, Molly Hawk, Carter Hawk, Sammy Hawk, and Landon Watlington; 1 great-grandchild, Sutton Hawk; 2 sisters, Sue Davis of Texarkana, Texas and Jeannie Cox of Texarkana, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, 2 sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law.

Advertisement

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas in the Chapel. Burial will be at Myrtle Springs Cemetery in Hooks, Texas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

