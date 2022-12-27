Sara Elkins

Advertisement

Sara Cooper Elkins of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, December 26, 2022.

Mrs. Elkins was born on September 6, 1933 to Oval and Ella Cooper in Texarkana, Texas. She was a Christian and loved to play gospel hymns as her family gathered around her piano and sang along. Sara attended the Oakcliff School of Music in Dallas, Texas where she met Hulin, her future husband.

Mrs. Elkins is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Hulin Elkins, her son, Russ Elkins and her daughter, Gwendolyn Elkins.

Survivors include her brother, Jack H. Cooper, Sr.; her nieces, Lana Akin and husband, Keith, and Jana Tibbit; nephew, Jack H. Copper, Jr. and wife, Vickie; a host of other relatives and friends; her special friend, Shirley Cowan; and her fur baby, Gizzmo.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Park (5101 W. 7th St. Texarkana, Texas) with Rev. Keith Ducroz officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd.

