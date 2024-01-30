Sponsor

Roger Dale Drapeaux, Sr., age 73, of Ogden, Arkansas, went home to be with Lord and Savior on Friday, January 26, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Drapeaux was born on April 7, 1950, in Davenport, Iowa, and lived in Ogden. He was retired from the City of Ashdown Water Department and a member of First Baptist Church of Ogden. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Roger had a funny sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He was a strong, hardworking man who loved lending a helping hand. He was an animal lover he never would pass up the opportunity to give a stray cat or a dog a home. He also enjoyed fishing with friends and family and collecting baseball cards and memorabilia. His most valuable possession in life was his love for his God and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Nora Drapeaux; five brothers, Joe Drapeaux, Dewayne Drapeaux, Alvin Drapeaux, Dennis Drapeaux, and Lester Drapeaux; and two sisters, Carrie Drapeaux, and Nora Mae Harrell.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Lynn Drapeaux of Ogden, Arkansas; his children, Roger Drapeaux, Jr. and his wife Kelly of Davenport, Iowa; Wendy Lynch and her husband, Bub of Davenport, Iowa, Joshua Drapeaux and his wife, Lee of Ogden, Arkansas; and Jodie Brancato of Pennsylvania; one sister Rita Long of Walcott, Iowa; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Herman Welch officiating. The burial will be in Rondo Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

The family would like to thank Lee Drapeaux for all the love and care she gave Dad and Grandpa (Papa) during his illness.