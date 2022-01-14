Paul Sangalli

Paul Jerry Sangalli, age 86, of Wake Village, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at a local hospital.

He was a Veteran of the United States Navy, was retired from Day and Zimmerman, and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Ella Sangalli and sister Betty Owen.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Clara Sangalli; three sons, Scott Sangalli, Keith Sangalli, Todd Sangalli and wife Lisa; one daughter, Kecia Wolf and husband Pete; and two brothers, James and Robert Sangalli. He also has 14 grandchildren, Garrett Sangalli, Ben Sangalli, Gus Sangalli, Gabbie Sangalli, Mallorie Sangalli, Brad Sangalli, Robbie Sangalli, Nate Sangalli, Jordan Russell and husband Nathan, Makenzie Sangalli, David Sangalli, Zack Wolf, Emma Wolf, and Jett Wolf; and one great-granddaughter, Eleanor Russell.

A gathering of friends and family will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 1:00 at Sacred Heart Church. A rosary will follow at 1:30 and a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2:00. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

